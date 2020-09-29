Christopher Allen Brown of Washington DC was called to rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife Lolita Brown; his mother Sallie Brown; one son, Christopher Brown Jr. two daughters, Kiara K. Brown and Simone K. Brown. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5338 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a Viewing and Private Memorial Service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (mask must be worn) Arrangements by Pope Funeral Services.