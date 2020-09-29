1/1
CHRISTOPHER BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHRISTOPHER ALLEN BROWN  
Christopher Allen Brown of Washington DC was called to rest on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife Lolita Brown; his mother Sallie Brown; one son, Christopher Brown Jr. two daughters, Kiara K. Brown and Simone K. Brown. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home, 5338 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for a Viewing and Private Memorial Service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (mask must be worn) Arrangements by Pope Funeral Services. www.popefh.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Memorial service
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved