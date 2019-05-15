

Christopher Allen Chin

February 10, 1962 - May 11, 2019



Beloved husband, father and son died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home in Centreville, VA. Chris Graduated from W.T. Woodson High School. He was a people person who never met someone he did not like. This is what made him such a natural born businessman. He spent his career in sales and was always excited about his next big venture. Chris had a strong moral compass and believed in being a good person and a good role-model. He enjoyed helping others and being an active participant in whatever life had to offer. His smile would light up a room and his laugh was contagious. Chris loved shopping. Had a keen eye for home décor and simply had to have the newest electronic device on the market. He loved sports and would start every day reading the sports page. The Capitals and the Redskins brought him great joy (and at time great sorrow)!