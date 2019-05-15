Christopher Allen Chin
February 10, 1962 - May 11, 2019
Beloved husband, father and son died suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home in Centreville, VA. Chris Graduated from W.T. Woodson High School. He was a people person who never met someone he did not like. This is what made him such a natural born businessman. He spent his career in sales and was always excited about his next big venture. Chris had a strong moral compass and believed in being a good person and a good role-model. He enjoyed helping others and being an active participant in whatever life had to offer. His smile would light up a room and his laugh was contagious. Chris loved shopping. Had a keen eye for home décor and simply had to have the newest electronic device on the market. He loved sports and would start every day reading the sports page. The Capitals and the Redskins brought him great joy (and at time great sorrow)!
He is survived by his wife Lori Chin; children: Kevin, Kyle and Lauren Chin; his first wife: Eileen Chin; step-son: Joshua Robinson; mother: Joyce Chin; father: David Chin and wife Nell; siblings: Brian Chin and his family, Kathy Racoosin, David Thompson, and Kristy Harmony; aunt: Sue Chin; and numerous extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Manassas, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org
