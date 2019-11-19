

CHRISTOPHER COLIN APPLEGATE

November 19, 1986

HAPPY 33RD BIRTHDAY!



Your Family is pleased that the CHRISTOPHER COLIN APPLEGATE MEMORIAL IT FUND continues to grow. The purpose of this fund is to support promising IT students in Arlington County in ways not covered by the resources typically available. Colin was a passionate and accomplished IT professional specializing in cyber security, network administration and Linux open source code. He was very generous with his time and work in helping others.

If you wish to remember Colin or support this effort by making a donation, you may: By Check, made payable to the Arlington Community Foundation (on memo line, write "In memory of Colin Applegate" or "Applegate Fund") and send to:

Arlington Community Foundation, 818 N. Quincy St., Suite 103,Arlington, VA 22203; or By Credit card or PayPal online at http://bit.ly/acfgive [bit.ly] and specifying "In memory of Colin Applegate" or "Applegate Fund"; or by calling the Foundation at 703-243-4785.

Colin, we will love you forever and miss you so profoundly, more than words can express. We know you left the world a better place and are free now to continue the good works you started. With love always, Dad, Mom and Austen.

MAY YOUR SPIRIT SOAR!