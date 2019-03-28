Christopher Connell

CHRISTOPHER CONNELL  

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Brother of James, Michael, Kevin, and Nora. Chris was a man of many achievements; he was an Eagle Scout, a prize-winning dancer, and worked as a bagger at Safeway for many years. He was a source of joy to all who knew him, and we are grateful to have shared his life. We are also grateful for the loving care he received at Calmra for the last 15 years. Memorial contributions may be made to Calmra.org in Chris' memory. We will celebrate Chris' life at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Rd. Beltsville, MD 20705 on Friday, March 29 from 1-3 PM and 4-6 PM. Interment private.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 28, 2019
