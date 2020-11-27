

Christopher Glenn Crahan

Chris passed away on November 13, 2020, due to complications from surgery related to his 17 year battle with the autoimmune disease Myasthenia Gravis and Thymus Cancer. He was born to the late Nicole deVarenne and Gary Crahan in Gales Ferry, CT. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and spent his professional career as a Certified Financial Planner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He partnered with Rhonda Ebert to form the Ebert Crahan Group, where he served as Vice President. He was noted for his exceptional efforts to work for and support his clients. He lived in South Riding, VA for 15 years supporting his children's activities of soccer, swimming, and music. His children were the center of his life. He also maintained many strong relationships with friends from high school and college. He was a selfless, giving person. He never refused to help others. He loved woodworking and other art projects shared with his children. Chris is survived by his two children, Trinity and Noah, his father, Gary; his sister, Lauren; his former wife, Heather Kelly; his stepmother, Carol, and stepsisters Alexandra Grantham and Victoria Mims. He was also close to his aunt and uncle Sandra and Remy deVarenne and their sons Remy and Greg of Chatham, NJ. A small Memorial Service was conducted on November 20 to share memories of Chris' life. He will be sorely missed. He requested that donations be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store