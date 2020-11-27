1/
CHRISTOPHER CRAHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHRISTOPHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher Glenn Crahan  
Chris passed away on November 13, 2020, due to complications from surgery related to his 17 year battle with the autoimmune disease Myasthenia Gravis and Thymus Cancer. He was born to the late Nicole deVarenne and Gary Crahan in Gales Ferry, CT. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut and spent his professional career as a Certified Financial Planner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. He partnered with Rhonda Ebert to form the Ebert Crahan Group, where he served as Vice President. He was noted for his exceptional efforts to work for and support his clients. He lived in South Riding, VA for 15 years supporting his children's activities of soccer, swimming, and music. His children were the center of his life. He also maintained many strong relationships with friends from high school and college. He was a selfless, giving person. He never refused to help others. He loved woodworking and other art projects shared with his children. Chris is survived by his two children, Trinity and Noah, his father, Gary; his sister, Lauren; his former wife, Heather Kelly; his stepmother, Carol, and stepsisters Alexandra Grantham and Victoria Mims. He was also close to his aunt and uncle Sandra and Remy deVarenne and their sons Remy and Greg of Chatham, NJ. A small Memorial Service was conducted on November 20 to share memories of Chris' life. He will be sorely missed. He requested that donations be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Choices Of Chantilly
14522L Lee Rd
Chantilly, VA 20151
(703) 378-6896
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved