

Christopher Joseph Daly

A long-time Washingtonian, passed away on May 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Chris was born in Crestwood, NY, on April 27, 1949. He received a BA Degree in Political Science from Fairfield University. In the early 1970's, he served as Legislative Assistant for Congressman Stewart B. McKinney (R-Conn). In the late 1970's, he founded CamPac, a direct mail and political consulting firm, and continued to serve as its president until his death. CamPac's clients included an extensive list of political candidates and not-for-profit organizations. Chris loved his adopted city of Washington, and continually expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to live in such a beautiful and special place. His generous spirit touched and made valuable contributions to his broad range of professional colleagues and his many dear friends. Chris is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Belinda and Joe Denny, of Simpsonville, SC; his brother, Ken Daly, of Delray Beach, FL; and adoring nieces and nephews. Gifts in Chris' memory are encouraged to be sent to the very special place where he was cared for so beautifully in his final days, Hospice & Palliative Care Center of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Street, Greenwood, SC 29646. A Memorial Service will take place later in the year. Arrangements are by The Cremation Society of SC/Westville Funerals of Greenville, SC.



