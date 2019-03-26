Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHRISTOPHER FEDERLINE.



Christopher Federline, 59, from Dickerson, MD, passed away on March 18, 2019, due to complications from COPD. Chris was a master wood craftsman, and owner of Fine Finish Homeworks. He had a passion and true gift for woodworking. He was also an avid outdoorsman, truly happiest when he was fishing, hunting or at the beach.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in his honor to the Frederick County MD Humane Society or the . A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.