

Christopher Charles Handzo



Passed on Sunday, April 12, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. He was 64 years old.

Chris was born on October 7, 1955, in Buffalo, NY to Joseph and Lorraine (Cyran) Handzo, the fourth of six children. His life was impacted by multiple special needs, but he was buoyed by a loving family and a mother who tenaciously advocated for services throughout her life.

Chris is predeceased by both of his parents and is survived by his siblings: Michael (Martha), Jay (Liz), Mark (Tonya), Rob (Tammy), and Elizabeth (Peter). He was the proud uncle of: Erika, Ryan, Colin (Kelly), Emma, Alexandra, Connor, Joseph, Eleanor, Taylor, and Adrianna. He is also survived by his aunts, Dorothy Michalek and Mary Ellen Cyran, and numerous cousins in both the Handzo and Cyran families.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to EasterSeals, the Potomac Foundation, the Montgomery County (Md) Public School System, the Benedictine School Habilitation Center, the Rock Creek Foundation, CHI Inc, Affiliated Sante, and PG-ARC among others for the dedication and care and, simply, love with which their personnel provided services both necessary and extra-ordinary to a brother with special needs. Chris was always tended with the best of intentions and his life, difficult at times, was the better for it.