JARRETT Christopher Lee Jarrett Christopher Lee "Kip" Jarrett was a beautiful riddle. He had both a brassy wit and an intellectual disability. He flashed an impish grin but would not meet your eyes. He had an insatiable appetite for new toys and a complete disinterest in ever gifting one. On July 20, 2020, our Kip died at the age of 69 after a long and valiant fight with the novel coronavirus. Our family is forever grateful for the time we had with him. Kip (or "Kippy Honey" as he was known to his family) grew up in Bluefield, WV, the middle child of five. The son of the late Judge Howard Marshall Jarrett and the late Doris Franquiz Jarrett, he had a special place in the Washington Street neighborhood. Always included by his siblings and their friends who came to play, no one looked at Kip and saw the things he could not do, instead they looked at him and saw inspiration. Kip taught them tolerance, acceptance, and to meet him where he was. In 1992, Kip relocated with his mother to Bethesda, MD to be closer to family. He loved everything the metropolitan life had to offer him: international cuisine, live music, hobby stores aplenty. Later, he became a resident of the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes (JFGH) and a member of Seeking Equality, Empowerment and Community for People with Developmental Disabilities (SEEC). These organizations gave him support, camaraderie, greater independence in his living environment, and community participation. Kip is preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Adam Marshall Jarrett. He is survived by his siblings, H. Marshall Jarrett (Bunny) of Falls Church, VA; Dr. Keith Jarrett (Meg) of Gloucester, MA; Beth Jarrett (Achille Tedesco) of Potomac, MD; and Cathy Jarrett (Jay Amerson) of Greensboro, NC. Left to remember him are his nieces and nephews, Josh Jarrett, Treeve Currie, Caitlin Currie, Anthony Tedesco, Dr. Zachary Lampert, Beth Grey Lampert, Kelsey Jarrett, Ben Jarrett and Jay Jarrett, as well as seven great nephews and a great niece. The family would like to thank the MICU Blue Team at Johns Hopkins for the excellent care and compassion they showed Kip the two months he was in their care. We are forever grateful to the staff at the JFGH for the emotional support they provided in-person to Kip during his illness. We would also like to thank the health care workers and medical teams at the different hospitals and medical centers who worked to save Kip's life these last three and a half months. Due to the current crisis, there will be a private graveside interment. A celebration of Kip's life will be held next year on July 20, 2020, in his hometown of Bluefield, WV. To honor Kip's life, donations can be made in his name to JFGH (ww.jfgh.org
) or SEEC (www.seeconline.org
).