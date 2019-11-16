The Washington Post

CHRISTOPHER KOCSIS

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth El Hebrew Congregation
3830 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA
Notice
Christopher Lee Kocsis  

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Waller. He will truly be missed by many. Service will be held at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA 22304, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment directly following at Home of Peace Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mid Atlantic Antique Radio Club or Beth El Hebrew Congregation. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 16, 2019
