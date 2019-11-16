Christopher Lee Kocsis
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Waller. He will truly be missed by many. Service will be held at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd., Alexandria, VA 22304, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment directly following at Home of Peace Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mid Atlantic Antique Radio Club or Beth El Hebrew Congregation. Please view and sign the family guestbook at