Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MACKARONIS CHRISTOPHER GEORGE MACKARONIS Christopher George Mackaronis died peacefully on March 6, 2020, at his home in Arlington, Virginia, surrounded by family. He was born on March 16, 1952, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Chris was a 1974 graduate of Princeton University and a member of its golf team, whose stellar record included winning the coveted Ivy Cup. In 1978, he graduated from American University's Washington College of Law, and began his career at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In 1984, Chris accepted a position as the head of AARP's new Worker Equity program, which he grew into a powerful voice against age discrimination through advocacy, amicus litigation, and legislative initiatives. Later, he used his expertise as a civil litigator in the private sector. Throughout his career, Chris was called upon as an expert and eloquent speaker on behalf of older workers on television, and in newspapers and congressional testimony. Chris was a natural athlete. In high school, he began his long and enviable golf career, as a caddy and player. As an adult, he was a popular youth league baseball and basketball coach; when giving post-season rewards, he offered a story about an exemplary play made by each team member. Chris was an avid outdoorsman, and took frequent family camping trips along the eastern seaboard and to the western National Parks. He became an expert photographer of the western landscape and his beautiful work is now happily shared by his family and friends. Chris loved to gather people at his home, preparing lovely meals and serving fine wine. We will miss his cheesecake, spanakopita, easy laugh, brightly colored shirts, and true zest for life. Chris is survived by his daughter, Julia, son-in-law, Jacob, son, George A., brother, George G. Mackaronis and wife Rae of Yardley, PA, and sister, Margaret (Meg) Montaperto and husband Steve of Darien, CT, and devoted cousins, nephews & nieces, friends, and colleagues. Chris is also remembered with love by his former spouse and friend Susan Rees, and her family. His ashes will be spread privately at a later date. Memorial donations to the V Foundation ("Victory over Cancer") or the National Parks Foundation are welcome. MACKARONIS CHRISTOPHER GEORGE MACKARONIS Christopher George Mackaronis died peacefully on March 6, 2020, at his home in Arlington, Virginia, surrounded by family. He was born on March 16, 1952, in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Chris was a 1974 graduate of Princeton University and a member of its golf team, whose stellar record included winning the coveted Ivy Cup. In 1978, he graduated from American University's Washington College of Law, and began his career at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. In 1984, Chris accepted a position as the head of AARP's new Worker Equity program, which he grew into a powerful voice against age discrimination through advocacy, amicus litigation, and legislative initiatives. Later, he used his expertise as a civil litigator in the private sector. Throughout his career, Chris was called upon as an expert and eloquent speaker on behalf of older workers on television, and in newspapers and congressional testimony. Chris was a natural athlete. In high school, he began his long and enviable golf career, as a caddy and player. As an adult, he was a popular youth league baseball and basketball coach; when giving post-season rewards, he offered a story about an exemplary play made by each team member. Chris was an avid outdoorsman, and took frequent family camping trips along the eastern seaboard and to the western National Parks. He became an expert photographer of the western landscape and his beautiful work is now happily shared by his family and friends. Chris loved to gather people at his home, preparing lovely meals and serving fine wine. We will miss his cheesecake, spanakopita, easy laugh, brightly colored shirts, and true zest for life. Chris is survived by his daughter, Julia, son-in-law, Jacob, son, George A., brother, George G. Mackaronis and wife Rae of Yardley, PA, and sister, Margaret (Meg) Montaperto and husband Steve of Darien, CT, and devoted cousins, nephews & nieces, friends, and colleagues. Chris is also remembered with love by his former spouse and friend Susan Rees, and her family. His ashes will be spread privately at a later date. Memorial donations to the V Foundation ("Victory over Cancer") or the National Parks Foundation are welcome. Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close