Christopher Arthur Paterson
(Age 83)
July 14, 1936 - November 19, 2019
of Moyock, NC died November 19, 2019. Born in Australia, he was the son of the late Thelma and Thomas Paterson. A graduate of Australia's Cranbook School, he served his country in the Royal Australian Air Force. He is survived by two children, Scott Paterson of Damascus, VA and Allison Clarke (Patrick) of East Dundee, IL; and one granddaughter, Lauren Paterson of Damascus, VA. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Judy Gordon and Dianne Paterson. No services will be held. Memorial donations may be made the . Twiford Funeral Home, Outer Banks is assisting the family. Condolences can be shared at