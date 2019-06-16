CHRISTOPHER FLOYD PAYNE
(Age 58)
On Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Husband of 35 years to Janice. Beloved father of Christina Prathers, Crystal and Christopher Payne; grandfather of Daja, Michael and Kellen. Survived by siblings, Carl (Ruth), Ulysses (the late Bernetta), Kevin (Denise) and Cynthia Payne Davis; a host of other relatives and many friends. On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 viewing 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 1423 Girard St. NE. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name, may be made to Church of the Redeemer College Scholarship Fund. Arrangement by Mcguire.