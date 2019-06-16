The Washington Post

CHRISTOPHER PAYNE

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
1423 Girard St. NE
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Redeemer
Notice
CHRISTOPHER FLOYD PAYNE  
(Age 58)  

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Husband of 35 years to Janice. Beloved father of Christina Prathers, Crystal and Christopher Payne; grandfather of Daja, Michael and Kellen. Survived by siblings, Carl (Ruth), Ulysses (the late Bernetta), Kevin (Denise) and Cynthia Payne Davis; a host of other relatives and many friends. On Tuesday, June 18, 2019 viewing 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Church of the Redeemer, 1423 Girard St. NE. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name, may be made to Church of the Redeemer College Scholarship Fund. Arrangement by Mcguire.
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
