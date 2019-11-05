

Christopher Michael Smith

"Smitty" (Age 48)



Of Rockville MD, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. Born on January 29, 1971 to the late Mimi Smith and the late Arthur Smith, Smitty was a graduate of Wheaton High School and Towson University and was self-employed for many years and took pride in helping his customers. He was incredibly kindhearted, fun to be around, and would do anything for anybody.

He is survived by his sister, Cindy (Brian) Kerns of Jefferson MD; his niece, Megan Kerns and many lifelong friends. Many thanks to them and especially Robin Ruddy, the Morris Family and the Ward family for always being there for Chris. A private celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date.