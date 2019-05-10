

Christopher John Walle

(Age 64)



Died on May 6, 2019. Born in Ann Arbor, MI, he grew up in Chevy Chase, MD with his mother, siblings and adoptive father Eugene Walle. He is survived by daughters, Taylor and Elizabeth Walle, mother, Elizabeth (Dinny) Walle, and siblings Eric and Ann Walle, and Doug and Greg Davert. He is pre-deceased by his father, Ken Davert and sister, Jane Walle. He was a skilled professional photographer and craftsman. During his career in construction project management he worked on the MLK Memorial, the Capitol Visitors Center, the William L. Slayton House designed by I.M. Pei, and Glenstone. He is remembered for his laugh, blue eyes, and kind and giving nature. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 11 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at 6301 River Road in Bethesda at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.