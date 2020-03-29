The Washington Post

CHRISTOPHER WECHGELAER (1986 - 2020)
Service Information
Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA
20176
(703)-777-1414
CHRISTOPHER J. WECHGELAER  
December 15, 1986 - June 10, 2018  

Christopher J. Wechgelaer passed away on June 10, 2018. He is survived by his mother, Jillian; two aunts, Cindy and Lisa; two uncles Scott and Chuck; his stepfather, Glenn; two stepbrothers, Ian and Steven and his beloved dog, Megs. He served in the U.S. Army as an Army Ranger and was stationed at Fort Benning, GA in the 75th Ranger Regiment. His absence in this world, has left a very large hole that no one can fill. A private service was held at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg. For full obituary visit www.colonialfuneralhome.com.  
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 29, 2020
