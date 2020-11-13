CHRISTINE BEAUCHAMP PETITTI
Dame Christine Beauchamp Petitti, 58, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020, following a courageous battle for almost three years with breast cancer, with her husband, brother Bruce and friends by her side. Christine was born April 26, 1962 in Detroit, Michigan. Her fighting spirit will be remembered as an important part of the incredible woman that she was throughout her entire life. Countless friends will miss her deeply, and especially the love and affection she shared with those of us who knew her best. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA. Please visit www.everlywheatley.com
to sign the online guestbook.