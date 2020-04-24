Chungsuk Cha
Of Potomac, Maryland, passed away at age 79 on February 15, 2020, with his family by his side. The fourth of eight children, he was born in Mokpo, South Korea, on August 14, 1940. He studied Spanish at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul. At age 23, he left with $50 and became the first Korean in Peru. He earned a doctorate at Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and worked at the Central Reserve Bank. In 1969, he moved to the United States as a Ford Foundation Fellow. He earned an M.A. from Yale University
and a Ph.D. from Cornell University. He worked at the International Monetary Fund for 30 years, living in Bolivia, the Philippines, Zimbabwe, and Honduras. He also received a medal of honor from the South Korean President for distinguished service. He is survived by his wife, Hwakyung; daughters, Ariana, Sandra, and Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Dermott, Tyler, Ella, and Garrett. A memorial service was held at Renwick Chapel in Washington, DC.