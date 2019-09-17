

Cindy Lorraine Boyd



My wife and best friend Cindy Lorraine Boyd 59 of Riverdale was called home to be with the LORD Friday, September 6, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Milton McCoy and sister, Lisa Layton. Survived by her husband, John (Sean) Boyd; daughter, Makayla L. Bryan; two grandchildren, Jaiden and Jordyn whom are her greatest joys; mother Dawn McCoy; sisters, Debbie, Gina, Selennia, Lori; brothers, Frank and Michael, and extensions of...Cindy was blessed with her church family and special close friends. Hebrews 4:16 Let us approach God's throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need. Celebration of Life at a later date.