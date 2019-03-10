Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CINDY DAVIDSON.



CINDY RAE DAVIDSON

(Age 61)



It is with great sadness that the family of Cindy Rae Davidson announces her passing after an extended period of failing health on Friday, March 1, 2019 at the age of 61. Cindy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Jim, and by her children, Stewart and Rae. Cindy will also be fondly remembered by her sisters, Lynn Baillon and Jan Schulte, and by her brothers, Mike and Greg Path.

Cindy was born to parents George and Luella Path on June 10, 1957, in Marshall, Minnesota. She grew up in South St. Paul, Minnesota, and attended the University of Minnesota , Minneapolis, where she received her degree in accounting.

Cindy married Jim Davidson in 1984, and the couple had two children. Cindy interrupted her career as a Chartered Bank Auditor to raise her children; then as they entered school, she embarked upon a second career in library services with the Fairfax County Public School System, which continued until her death.

Cindy's family was the focus of her life, but when her health permitted, she delighted in physical activity and the outdoors. It was a common love of running that brought her and her future husband together. Later, she and her husband developed a fondness for hiking and spent many hours together on the trails of Fairfax County, the Shenandoah National Forest, and various other national parks. She also loved the cinema, a passion shared by both children.