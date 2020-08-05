Ciriaco Q. Gonzales (age 86)
Ciriaco Quintin Gonzales of Rockville, MD, passed away at his home in Rockville on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Luis Lopez, New Mexico on October 22, 1933. Devoted husband of 61 years to Norma B. Gonzales; loving father of David (Robin) Gonzales, Daniel (Natalia) Gonzales, Cecilia (Richard) Gonzales Studabaker, and Monica (Margery) Gonzales; cherished grandfather of John Studabaker, Samantha Gonzales, Katherine Studabaker, Andrew Gonzales, and Kristina Gonzales; dear brother of Josie Gonzales Chavez, the late Amy Gonzales Larson, Ralph Gonzales, and Edwin Gonzales. Ciriaco is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A mass of Christian burial will be held privately at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rockville, MD on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Due to COVID-19, only invited guests will be allowed but service will be made available via live streaming. Access to the virtual memorial service will be made available via Zoom. Please contact David Gonzales if you wish to attend virtually. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ciriaco's name to www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give
.