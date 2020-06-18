Our condolences to Mrs. Richardson, Cheryl and Clay, Jr.



May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.



What a joy it was to have Mr. Richardson as our band director at Matoaca Laboratory School on the campus of VA State. My sister, Sybille Long, played flute, and I (Marguerite Long) played clarinet. He truly enriched our lives and made a difference in the lives of countless Matoaca Laboratory students.



Mr. Richardson was also our band director in the Summer Music Institute on campus during our high school years. He and Dr. F. Nathaniel "Pops" Gatlin, Director of the Music Department, provided us with many musical memories.



My brother, Bobby Long, played baritone horn and was privileged to have marched in the "Marching 110" under the leadership of Mr. Richardson in the early to mid-60s.



May memories of happy times you shared help ease your loss and bring comfort to your family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.



Sincerely,



Marguerite Long Steele, Sybille Long Gray and Bobby Long

of

The Robert C. (Bob) and Marguerite Long Family

Your neighbors on Third Avenue



Marguerite Steele

Friend