He is a true Legend within the community and will not be forgotten.
He will be forever remembered for helping to form the NOVA Annandale Symphony along with others like Herb Smith and Dr. Watkins to name a few.
He will truly be missed within the community in which he built and served in.
His legacy goes far beyond the orchestra and reaches out near far.
CLAIBORNE TURNER RICHARDSON
Claiborne Turner Richardson, Ed.D., departed this life on June 12, 2020. Dr. Richardson was born on September 25, 1927 in Petersburg, VA, to the late Eugene A. Richardson, Sr., and Ella Mae Taylor Richardson. He was preceded in death by his siblings and a daughter, Flora. Dr. Richardson worked for Fairfax County Public Schools (VA), including being the first director of bands at Lake Braddock Secondary School. He also worked at the U.S. Department of Education, was an assistant dean of Fine Arts at Howard University in Washington, DC, and was director of bands at Virginia State College (now University). He was a first vice president of the Fairfax County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He also served for eight years on the College Board of Northern Virginia Community College, serving as vice chair and chair. Dr. Richardson co-founded the Reunion Music Society, Inc., and founded the Northern Virginia Community College/Annandale Symphony Orchestra. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Elizabeth Olivia Richardson; two children Cheryl Richardson Stephenson (Melvin), and Claiborne T. Richardson II, (Sharon); grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a sister-in-law and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring Health, Philanthropy, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Headquarters/Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 or to the Reunion Music Society, Inc., c/o Jeannie Perron, Treasurer, 422 N. Alfred St., Alexandria, VA 22314, or visit the website: www.reunionmusicsociety.org. Service will be held 5 p.m., June 20, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA. watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com .
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.