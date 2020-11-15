1/
CLAIR CRIPE
Clair A. Cripe  
On November 11, 2020, Clair A. Cripe, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, Virginia, died. He was born and grew up in Kendallville, Indiana. He graduated from Oberlin College and Harvard Law School. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Anne, on March 4, 2020. Clair is survived by his two daughters, Lynette Cripe and Carla Mackail, and also by four grandchildren. After serving as a JAG officer in the Navy, Clair worked as a trial counsel for the Food and Drug Administration, and then at the Justice Department. He was General Counsel of the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 1975 to 1990. He also taught at the National Law Center of George Washington University for 15 years. They resided for 35 years in Kensington, Maryland, where he served as an elder in the Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church, and also in the National Capital Presbytery. They retired in Harrisonburg in 1996. Services private. It is requested that memorial contributions be made to PFLAG, 1701 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at   www.johnsonfs.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 13, 2020
I knew Clair from high school at Kendallville, IN. Our group participated in Wig and Paint club directed by Eva L. Robertson, English teacher. We were in many plays together like "As You Like It" and "Our Town". I dated Barbara, Ann Sutter' room-mate at Oberlin College. We were at each other's weddings in 1955. Barbara and I visited Clair and Ann throughout the years. Clair was a brilliant man but very down to earth and friendly. We will miss both Clair and Ann very much. We send our condolences to their family.
Jim an Barbara Jackson
Friend
November 13, 2020
Uncle Clair's life was steadiness and joy.
Haryaksha Gregor Knauer
Family
