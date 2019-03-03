Clairbeth Jane Wall (Age 89)
Of Burtonsville, MD on February 25, 2019. Former member Liberty Grove United Methodist Church. Was an analyst for NSA for many years. Surviving, daughter, Heather Johnson, daughter-in-law, Betsy Wall, four grandchildren, Angela Frazer, Justin Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Chris Wall, 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, Walter Wall, a son, Ross S. Wall a sister, Gloria E. Lehn. Memorial service, Wednesday, March 6, 1 p.m. Jennings Chapel UMC, Woodbine, MD. Receiving friends Wednesday, 12 noon to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to The , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online obituary and condolences available at