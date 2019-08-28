The Washington Post

CLAIRE FRANKEL (1930 - 2019)
CLAIRE SCHWAB FRANKEL  

On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Claire Schwab Frankel of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late William Frankel of London, England. Devoted mother of Cathy Neuman and her husband, Richard Gross, Tricia Neuman and her husband Perry Pockros and mother-in-law of Ray Reed, husband of her late daughter, Margery Reed. Cherished grandmother of Robert Gross and his wife, Natalie Karas, Allison Gross and her husband, Ben Kayden, Rachel Reed, Julia Pockros and Ben Pockros; devoted great-grandmother of Miriam Gross. A service will be held at the Cosmos Club, 2121 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20008 on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Private. The family will be observing Shiva at her late residence in Washington, DC on Sunday, September 1st at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC or the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

