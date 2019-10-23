The Washington Post

Claire Leary

Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Claire R. Leary  

Passed away peacefully at home on October 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Cornelius J. "Neil" Leary. Claire was dearly loved and is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Neil and Susan Leary, her son James Leary, and her daughter and son-in-law Susan and Cliff Johnson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kate Leary, Daniel Johnson, and Chase Johnson, who were the light of her life.
Prayers will be offered on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum Chapel, 13801 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring, MD 20906. Entombment immediately following in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
