CLAIRE B. MANSBERG (Age 91)
On April 11, 2019, Claire B. Mansberg of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of Gerald Mansberg; devoted mother of Jeffrey M. Cohen and Joel A. Cohen (Lois); stepmother of Michael Mansberg and Kerri Mansberg; beloved sister of Doris Rosenblatt; cherished grandmother of Adam Cohen and Daniel Cohen; great-grandmother of Caleb Cohen and Catherine Cohen. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 14 at 12 noon at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.