

Claire Anne O'Dwyer Randall April 17, 1937 - July 1, 2020

Born to Jimmy and Claire O'Dwyer, April 17, 1937 in Washington, DC, Claire was raised to genuinely love people. A native Washingtonian, she graduated from Immaculata High School and earned a fine arts degree from Mt. Aloysius College. For 20 years she was a principal's secretary at Little Run Elementary School and a champion for her students. After retiring Claire became active at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Arlington, VA where her compassion for people only strengthened. Claire O'Dwyer Randall died on July 1, 2020 at home. She is predeceased by her beloved son, James Buell Randall, and leaves behind her daughter, Chapl. Kate Short, her husband Dan; and three grandchildren, Cpt. Keely Porterfield. Kirby Porterfield and Braden Porterfield. Due to COVID the family held a small private funeral. A larger celebration of life is being planned for later. We hope all her friends join us at that time. Contributions in Claire's name can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2700 19th St., S. Arlington, VA, 22204.



