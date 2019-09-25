CLAIRE FRANCES STACK (Age 91)
On Monday, September 23, 2019, formerly of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Francis Stack, Sr.; mother of Judith Overman, Carol Tilford (Mike), Kenneth Stack, Jr. (Jane) and the late Mary Louise Duschl; grandmother of Cary, Amy, Gretchen, Katie, Jamison, Rebecca, Johanna, Kenny, Jimmy and Tommy; great grandmother of Brodie, Mary Louise, Ryley and Ryan. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, September 26, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 300,Greenbelt, MD 20770.