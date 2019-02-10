CLARA C. BEST (Age 93)
On Tuesday, February 05, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Morris Best; devoted mother of Gloria Nieberding, Deborah Voigt (Edward), and Colleen Johnson. Loving grandmother of Eddie; sister of Agnes Ullmer; sister-in-law of Dorothy Nolde and brother-in-law of Loren Lemery. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Tuesday February 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9p.m. (Valet Parking). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Veirs Mill and Claridge Roads, Wheaton, MD, on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Road, Rockbville MD, 20855.