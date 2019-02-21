CLARA COLBERT

CLARA ELAINE COLBERT (Age 78)  

On Friday, February 08, 2019, of Fort Washington, Maryland. Survived by her loving Children, William Colbert, Clara Colbert, Chris Colbert, BeeBee Colbert, Deborah Johnson, Richard Colbert and Christine Mitchell. Clara is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday February 22, 2019 viewing 9 a.m. followed by service 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, MD. 20744. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD, Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, MD
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2019
