CLARA FELTON

Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Clara Rosetta Felton  

Accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and reaffirmed it during her illness on April 19, 2020, was born in Greensboro, NC, though the majority of her life was spent in the Metropolitan area. She was a well educated registered nurse, and worked as a school nurse which included Duke Ellington school of the Arts. She also worked at women's services where she assisted many ladies with their many problems including drug use. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she was an usher, circle leader and a Deaconess. She leaves among her, husband of 39 years, Reverend Robert Felton; two sons, Troy and Eric Dorsey; four sisters, Pecolia, Loisann, Brenda, Dot; and one brother Raymond. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Reather and Linda Felton; brother-in-law Ronald Felton; and numerous family and friends. Clara's good friends Ann McCalley, Vada Jones, Julia Campbell will also miss her greatly. Services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery 12 Noon Thursday, April 30, 2020.
 
Let God be praised.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 30, 2020
