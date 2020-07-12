CLARA STURDEVANT



CLARA ROSELLE SESSO STURDEVANT

Clara Roselle S. Sturdevant passed away on July 2, 2020 at her home in Chantilly, Virginia. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William L. Sturdevant, III, sons Eric S. Sturdevant and David C. Sturdevant (MiRan Powell), grandchildren Allegra Sturdevant and James Sturdevant, and sister JoAnn Beman. Born in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 1940, she was the third daughter of Clara Conaway Sesso and Joseph R. Sesso. Her parents and sister, Sandra, predeceased her. Roselle died of complications of Parkinson's Disease said her husband. A member of the first graduation class of Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD, Roselle graduated from the University of Virginia School of Nursing and qualified as a Registered Nurse. She earned an AA degree in Fine Arts, Summa Cum Laude, from Northern Virginia Community College and a BIS degree in Museum and Gallery Management from George Mason University. Roselle's creative mixed media art won numerous awards and recognition. Her caring and witty personality endeared her to many friends. A celebration of life and inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at later dates.



