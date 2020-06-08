

Clara Belle Savage Sutton (Age 92)

of Washington, DC, passed away on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Johnny, whom she had been married to for more than 60 years at the time of his death. She is survived by her three children, Greta Wilson (David), Rhoda Sutton and Broderick Sutton; three grandchildren, Damon Wilson, Erin Wiley (Charles) and Kaisha Huguley (Quinton); three great-grandchildren, Naira Wiley, Sienna Wiley and Damon Wilson II; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m., until time of Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, June 10, at Park Road Community Church, 1019 Park Road, NW, Washington, DC 20010. Private Interment at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store