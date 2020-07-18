1/
CLARA WEBER
CLARA WEBER (Age 98)  
Of Harrisburg, PA and formerly of the Washington, DC area, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg.She was born in Romania, the daughter of the late Peter and Bertha Chudnowsky. Clara was a member of Beth Sholom Congregation, Potomac, Maryland and Hadassah.She was the widow of Harry Weber and preceded in death by a brother Nelson Chudnowsky; and sisters Mollie Turk and Sarah Breines.Surviving are her children, Neil A. Weber (Arlynn) of Harrisburg, PA, Mark E. Weber (Debbie) of Annandale, VA, and Adrienne "Andi" L. Sacks (Louis) of Rockville, MD; sister, Frieda Skoultchi (Marty) of Barnegat, NJ; grandchildren Bruce Weber, Alicia Weber Gutkin (Jonathan), Benjamin Sacks, and Hilary Sacks (Yev); and great grandchildren Jacob Gutkin and Andrew Gutkin.Burial was at Mt Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi, MD.Arrangements were under the care of the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.To send condolences or to share memories with the family please go to BitnerCares.com.Donations in her memory can be made to Hadassah or your favorite charity.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 18, 2020.
July 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
