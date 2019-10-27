CLARE PIRTZL GINTHER
Peacefully departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019, after a five year struggle with Alzheimers. A Philadelphia native and resident of Derwood for over 50 years. Survived by husband Joseph, children, grand and great grandchildren, and other family and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23; please contact [email protected]
for details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to JSSA Hospice, 6123 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852 or to The , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 at www.alz.org
.