CLARE KOWNACKI

On June 11, 2020 CLARE BOYLE KOWNACKI of Lutherville, MD. The beloved mother of Mary Clare K. Fedor, Francis Roman Kownacki, Jr., Elizabeth Bolton and Susan Kownacki; grandmother of Megan Fedor, Stephanie and Michael Bolton and Nicholas Bruno. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Francis "Frank" Kownacki and grandson Patrick Fedor. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, June 17, 1 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons, MD. Interment in St. John Vianney Catholic Church Cemetery, Prince Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, PO Box 560, Solomons, MD 20688 or to the Gilchrist Hospice 555 W Towsontown Blvd. W, Towson, MD 21204