The Washington Post

Clarence (Eugene) Bradley (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Pathways Baptist Church
200 West Diamond Avenue
Gaithersburg, MD
View Map
Clarence Eugene Bradley  

Clarence EUGENE Bradley of Gaithersburg, Maryland passed peacefully on Thursday, July 4 2019, at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife, Frances Bradley of 67 years, a son, Rodger Bradley and wife, Rose, daughter, Barbara Walker and husband, Roger, and son, Aubrey Bradley and wif,e Tara. Also survived are brothers, Robert Bradley, Marion Bradley, Joe Bradley and sister, Marie Erskine. Survived by 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded by a son, Danny Bradley and seven siblings. Mr. Bradley was a CPL in the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, two Bronze Stars as well as a Purple Heart. Mr. Bradley retired from Carl Freeman for over 30 years and also worked for Chatel Real Estate in Washington, DC as a maintenance engineer. He was a devoted Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Gaithersburg where he was an usher and Sunday School teacher. One of his many accomplishments was being the church's groundskeeper for 54 years. Friends may at call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Pathways Baptist Church, 200 West Diamond Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Full military burial services will be held at Parklawn, Rockville, MD following the funeral services. In lieu of flowers; the family is asking for donations to either the or JASSA Hospice of Rockville. Please sign family guest book at

Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
