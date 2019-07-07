Clarence Eugene Bradley
Clarence EUGENE Bradley of Gaithersburg, Maryland passed peacefully on Thursday, July 4 2019, at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife, Frances Bradley of 67 years, a son, Rodger Bradley and wife, Rose, daughter, Barbara Walker and husband, Roger, and son, Aubrey Bradley and wif,e Tara. Also survived are brothers, Robert Bradley, Marion Bradley, Joe Bradley and sister, Marie Erskine. Survived by 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded by a son, Danny Bradley and seven siblings. Mr. Bradley was a CPL in the United States Army and served in the Korean War
. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, two Bronze Stars
as well as a Purple Heart
. Mr. Bradley retired from Carl Freeman for over 30 years and also worked for Chatel Real Estate in Washington, DC as a maintenance engineer. He was a devoted Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Gaithersburg where he was an usher and Sunday School teacher. One of his many accomplishments was being the church's groundskeeper for 54 years. Friends may at call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Pathways Baptist Church, 200 West Diamond Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Full military burial services will be held at Parklawn, Rockville, MD following the funeral services. In lieu of flowers; the family is asking for donations to either the or JASSA Hospice of Rockville. Please sign family guest book at