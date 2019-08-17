

Clarence T. Bruzek (Age 81)



Died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in New Prague, Minnesota, August 18, 1937, son of the late Jacob J. and Emma (Chlan) Bruzek.

He is survived by a son, Brian Bruzek (Lauren); a daughter, Stacie B. Sutphin (Rich); and his four grandsons.

Burial with Military Honors at 10 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia. Guests are invited to join the family at the Cemetery, or any time after 12:30 p.m. at the home of Rich and Stacie Sutphin in Aldie, Virginia.