The Washington Post

CLARENCE BRUZEK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CLARENCE BRUZEK.
Service Information
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC
29572-7506
(843)-449-3396
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Clarence T. Bruzek (Age 81)  

Died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in New Prague, Minnesota, August 18, 1937, son of the late Jacob J. and Emma (Chlan) Bruzek.
He is survived by a son, Brian Bruzek (Lauren); a daughter, Stacie B. Sutphin (Rich); and his four grandsons.
Burial with Military Honors at 10 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia. Guests are invited to join the family at the Cemetery, or any time after 12:30 p.m. at the home of Rich and Stacie Sutphin in Aldie, Virginia.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.