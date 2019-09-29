CLARENCE CARRINGTON
CAMPBELL , Jr.
"Sonny"(Age 69)
Clarence Carrington Campbell, Jr. "Sonny", passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019, at age 69. He is survived by his mother Gladys Mae Turner Campbell-Robinson; his two sons and a daughter. His father Clarence Sr., and sister Patricia Diane Woodson, preceded him in death. He leaves behind three brothers; longtime friend Sharyn Daneen; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Horizon Funeral Home, 750 Old Brandy Road, Culpepper, VA 22701. Interment private.