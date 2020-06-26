CLARENCE COLEY
CLARENCE M. COLEY  
On Monday, June 22, 2020, of Bowie, MD. Husband of the late Norma Brunt Coley; father of Charles Coley (Pattie), Timothy Coley and Patricia Evans (Wade). Clarence is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bowie, MD. Interment Church Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to www.robertevansfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
JUN
30
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
