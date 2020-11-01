

Clarence J. Day

On Tuesday, October 26, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Doris Day; five children, Clyde, Francince, Lawrence, Crystal and Doris; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his only sister, Mary Stokes; a host of other relatives and friends. Client served at the Metropolitan Police Department obtaining the rank of Sergeant in the Homicide Division. After 23 years of service. He then became Director of Executive Secretary at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development serving six Cabinet Secretaries over 23 years. A decorated Veteran of the Korean Conflict. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5,2020 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, 711 N. Columbus St., Alexandria, VA 22314 followed by interment in Saint Marys Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home.



