

Clarence Vincent Fitzpatrick

"Vinnie"



On Saturday, December 7, 2019, C. Vincent Fitzpatrick, raised in Norfolk, VA but a long-time resident of Montclair, VA passed away peacefully of natural causes in the loving company of his family. Beloved husband of the late Jackie Fitzpatrick for 54 years, son of the late Alice Willis Fitzpatrick and Clarence Thomas Fitzpatrick, brother of the late Joseph T. Fitzpatrick and half-brother to Oliver Wendell Grew; father of Teresa Fitzpatrick of Vero Beach, FL; Rosemary Suprano and her husband Joseph of Mt. Lebanon, PA; Andrew Fitzpatrick and his wife Linda from Charlotte, NC; in addition to Beth Fitzpatrick and her husband Dave from Nederland, CO.

Vinnie was a proud "Railroad Man" for over 44 years and he eventually retired from The Association of American Railroads in 1991. Vince was privileged to have loving caretakers during his last years including his son-in-law Dave Ritt and, during his final three years, Nola Ciancio, whose unconditional love and support provided him a very special quality of life. His many friends will miss his devoted and loyal friendship, wry sense of humor and a willingness to reach out to others in a warm and embracing way.

A visitation will be held at Mountcastle Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA 22193 on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Mountcastle at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 followed immediately by a burial at Quantico National Cemetery with military graveside rites. A reception will follow the burial.