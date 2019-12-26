The Washington Post

Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro
7415 Crain Highway
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro
7415 Crain Highway
Upper Marlboro, MD
View Map
Notice
Passed away on December 19, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Melvyn H. Goldsborough; son, Clarence Goldsborough, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Adrian Goldsborough; grandchildren, Ethan Goldsborough and Evan Goldsborough; sister, Rosalee Rowe; brother, William Edward Goldsborough and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro, 7415 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD, Arrangement by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 26, 2019
