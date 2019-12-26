Clarence Goldsborough, Sr.
Passed away on December 19, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Melvyn H. Goldsborough; son, Clarence Goldsborough, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Adrian Goldsborough; grandchildren, Ethan Goldsborough and Evan Goldsborough; sister, Rosalee Rowe; brother, William Edward Goldsborough and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro, 7415 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD, Arrangement by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.