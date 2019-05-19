

Bishop Clarence Groover, Sr.

(May 26, 1939- May 6, 2019)



Bishop Clarence Groover, Sr., passed away on May 6, 2019. He was the Pastor and Founder of Fisherman of Men Church in Washington, DC and was Diocese Bishop of the Mid-Atlantic Diocese of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith Inc. (COOLJC). He also hosted a weekly radio broadcast for 40 years, and was an Information Technology professional. He was married to wife, Nettie for 52 years, and had four children. Three of his children (Sonya, Anita, and Clarence, Jr.) preceded him in death, leaving daughter, Judy and grandson, Roy.

A viewing will be held at on May 27, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fisherman of Men Church, 3641 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20010. The home going celebration of Bishop Clarence Groover, Sr. will be held on May 28, 2019 at the Bible Way Church, 1100 New Jersey Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20001. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.