CLARENCE E. HOLLOWAY
On Saturday, February 9, 2019, Clarence Edward Holloway (aka) Flute/Boomer/Doc passed peacefully with family by his side. He leaves to rejoice in his memory; beloved wife Earline of 56 years, two daughters, Michele and Sharnel (Timika), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister, LaVern and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing 9:30 a.m., service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 5757 Temple Hill Rd,. Temple Hills, MD 20748.