On Saturday, February 9, 2019, Clarence Edward Holloway (aka) Flute/Boomer/Doc passed peacefully with family by his side. He leaves to rejoice in his memory; beloved wife Earline of 56 years, two daughters, Michele and Sharnel (Timika), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister, LaVern and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Viewing 9:30 a.m., service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 5757 Temple Hill Rd,. Temple Hills, MD 20748.
Funeral Home
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2019
