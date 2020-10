Or Copy this URL to Share



CLARENCE GARFIELD JACKSON "Jack" (Age 80)

Born January 27, 1940. Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cynthia K. Jackson and five children. Memorial service for family only will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at From the Heart Church Ministries of Waldorf.



