On Wednesday, May 8, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Ella F. Smart; father of Mary Denison (Jim), Leslie McGowan (Kevin), Janice Thomann (Bridget) and Diane Melia-Anderson (Scott); brother of the late Clare Smart (Dorothea). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Road, Silver Spring, MD on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National WW II Museum, www.nationalww2museum.org or mail to 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130.

Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
