

Clarence John Toole "CJ"

Col., USAF (Ret.) (Age 91)



Clarence John Toole of Herndon, VA, passed away on March 29, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, John was the son of the late Elizabeth and Clarence Toole. He graduated from Meyers High School in 1947 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950.

Starting as a B-17 radar mechanic, he served in the USAF for 29 years, and made significant contributions to the nation's advances in electronic warfare. As an Electronic Warfare Officer (EWO) and instructor at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, CA, he met the love of his life, an Air Force nurse, Maryellen Zientek. They married in 1957 and embarked on an adventure lasting over 52 years.

John served as crew chief on the Titan II Strategic Missile program, and flew over 100 missions as an EWO in F-105 "Wild Weasel" fighter-bombers during the Vietnam conflict. He served as Chief EWO at MacDill AFB, as well as at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe and finally as Chief, EW Division at the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He retired from the military in 1979 and finished his career at Lockheed Sanders.

John's military decorations include the Defense Superior Service and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Tampa.

He was an avid golfer, volunteered at the National Archives and was a member of the Association of Old Crows.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maryellen and his brother, William Toole. He is survived by his five children, Michelle Moore, Mary Beth Toole, John Toole, Timothy Toole and Kathleen Hall; his grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Toole; Sean, Erin, Lauren and Kevin Hall; and Lu Garcia; his twin sister Elizabeth Robic and his brother James Toole; and his border collie "Eva".

His final resting place will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Services with full military honors will be held on September 9, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the .