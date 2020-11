Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence Andrew Trammel

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Casey House, Rockville, MD. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Cremation services handled by Eternal Faith Funeral Services, Dunkirk, MD.



